BAILEY, BRETT DONAVAN,
Brett Donavan Bailey was born on 6/9/59 in Miami, FL.
He was involved in on auto accident on 3/16/20 in Newberry, Fl. He was 60 years old. He was also a resident of Newberry, FL.
He was the son of late
Jacqueline Gillian & William Wallace Bailey.
He also had 5 children, Crissy Bailey, Melissa Bailey Fair, Jamie Bailey Ostrow, Brett Bailey II, & Hayden Bishop Bailey. He had 10 grandkids and 3 great grand kids with one on the way. His siblings Include Linda Wilcox (Eddie Wilcox), Wayne Bailey (Ellen Bailey), & Carla Bailey. Lastly he was survived by his life partner Angela Bailey and a long list of great friends.
He loved to hang out with his friends, kids and was a great family man, who will be so so missed.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020