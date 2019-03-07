|
MILLINOFF, BRIAN CASEY
Brian Casey Millinoff, 59, passed in Malibu Beach, CA on February 25, 2019. He was born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada to Betty and Bruce Millinoff and moved to Florida at the age of two. Brian was raised in Gainesville, and graduated from Buchholz High School in 1977. He attended Florida State University. After college, his heart and passion for surfing pulled him to Hawaii where he lived for over 20 years on the North Shore of Oahu.
In Hawaii, Brian worked in hospitality and later in golf course construction. He was proud of building several signature greens on some of the premier golf courses in the world.
Brian had many athletic interests. He was an accomplished big wave surfer, a black diamond skier, and a scratch golfer. There was not a sport that Brian could not master. He also enjoyed photography and loved to read and write. He kept wonderfully descriptive journals of Hawaii and his travels to Europe, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Mexico, and Central America.
Brian is pre-deceased by his father Bruce Sr., and survived by his mother, Betty Rumney, brothers Ian (Lynn) and Bruce (Peggy), step-sister Lynne McLaughlin (Jeremy), nieces, nephew, cousins, and a wide circle of friends. A celebration of life and send-off by sea will be held this summer at Crescent Beach, followed by a luau. Brian would have wanted it that way. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to NAMI at
