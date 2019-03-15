|
GORMAN, BRIAN DEAN
February 13, 1954 -
March 06, 2019
Brian Dean Gorman passed away March 6th at his home in Bozeman, Montana. He was born on February 13th, 1954 in Rockford, IL to Benjamin Lee Gorman and Zelda Joyce Bartlett Gorman. He lived in New Orleans, Louisiana; Canyon, Texas; Edmond, Oklahoma; Boston, Massachusetts; Gainesville, Florida; and Bozeman, Montana. Brian attended Shimer College and graduated from Montana State University in 1990. He was the owner of Affordable Furniture and Bedding in Gainesville, Florida, and later founded and owned Alpha Mortgage in Bozeman, Montana.
Brian was preceded in death by his father Benjamin Lee Gorman, and his grandparents Walter G. Bartlett and Vera E. Bartlett, and Burton W. Gorman and Rebecca E. Gorman. He is survived by his mother Zelda Joyce Bartlett Gorman of Gainesville, Florida; his wife Carolyn (Weezie) Gorman; his sister Gayle Diane Johnston (Chuck Neal Johnston) of San Antonio TX; his 4 step children, Carolyn McKellar (Kellie) Newsom of Chattanooga, TN; William Anthony Newsom Jr. (Angela Newsom) of Orlando, FL; Charles Irwin Dunn Newsom (Elizabeth Smith Newsom) of Gainesville, FL; Thomas Hunter Newsom (Stacy Ayers Newsom) of Tampa, FL; son-in-law Christian Alexander Terfloth of Chattanooga, TN; his nephew Benjamin Neal Johnston, step grandchildren Alexandria Rachel Newsom, Nicole Elizabeth Terfloth, Mackenzie Leigh Newsom, Lindsey Paige Newsom, Madison Ayers Newsom, Sydney Eleanor Terfloth, Kaitlyn Rose Newsom, Andrew Conner Newsom, Brooke Ayers Newsom, and Chase Hunter Newsom.
Brian enjoyed playing softball, exercising, traveling, and spending time with family. He loved scuba diving and snorkeling at his home in Roatan, Honduras. His favorite role was being a card shark and a hide-and-seek expert with his 10 grandkids.
Contributions in Brian's memory can be made to the .
A memorial service was held at Resurrection University Catholic Parish, 1725 S. 11th Avenue, Bozeman, Montana on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at 10am.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019