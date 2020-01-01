|
|
MacDONALD,
BRIAN JAMES
Brian James MacDonald died on July 18, 2019, when a car struck his motorcycle as he was riding along the highway. He was born in 1976 in Hartford, CT, grew up in Southampton, MA, and moved to Gainesville, FL in 1995. He worked for many years as an auto technician. Music was his passion, especially metal. He played electric guitar, and enjoyed jamming with friends. He was also an avid reader. He is survived by his mother, Joy Southwell, of Amherst, MA and his daughter, Davika MacDonald, of Gainesville.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020