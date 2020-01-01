Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian MacDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian James MacDonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian James MacDonald Obituary
MacDONALD,
BRIAN JAMES
Brian James MacDonald died on July 18, 2019, when a car struck his motorcycle as he was riding along the highway. He was born in 1976 in Hartford, CT, grew up in Southampton, MA, and moved to Gainesville, FL in 1995. He worked for many years as an auto technician. Music was his passion, especially metal. He played electric guitar, and enjoyed jamming with friends. He was also an avid reader. He is survived by his mother, Joy Southwell, of Amherst, MA and his daughter, Davika MacDonald, of Gainesville.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -