GOINS, BRIAN L.
Brian L. Goins, 58, of Melbourne, Florida passed away on June 2, 2019. Brian was born in Palatka to Robert and Beverly Goins. He grew up in Gainesville, retired from the Air Force, and enjoyed motor sports and fishing with family and friends.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Robert Goins.
He is survived by his children, Thomas Goins, Robert Goins, Amy Goins and granddaughter, Olivia; mother, Beverly Goins, sisters Judy Broadie and Kelly Thompson, and brothers Mark Stephens and Croy Goins.
Interment at Evergreen Cemetery October 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Celebration of Life to follow at American Legion Hall #16, Gainesville.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
