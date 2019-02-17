|
BUERSMEYER,
BRIAN PAUL
Brian Paul Buersmeyer was born March 23, 1964 in Detroit, MI. Died October 4, 2018 in Vancouver, BC following surgery.
Brian worked for Ford Motor Co. as an IT senior manager and for GE as transportation CIO. Brian had a wry, ironic sense of humor and worldview. He enjoyed working with animals and had a particular love for cats. He was a soft spoken, gentle, nurturing father and described fatherhood as his greatest joy and accomplishment.
Brian faced his illness with determination and hope wishing to join his children and Erenguc family in Gainesville, FL.
Brian is survived by his twin children Lev and Juli as well as his parents Cy and June Buersmeyer; siblings Keith, Judy (Al), David, Ann (Sunil); nieces and nephews Carrie (Leon), Piper, Alex, Sean, Kyle and Luke.
His Erenguc family surviving him include his ex-wife and in-laws Candan, Selcuk, Nur, Arzu (Ahmet), Naz (Skylar) and Esra Nalcacioglu.
Brian's funeral mass was held on October 13, 2018 in Detroit. His private interment ceremony will be in Forest Meadows on February 18, 2019.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019