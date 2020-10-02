Brian Sergeant

December 28, 1970 – September 30, 2020

Brian Sergeant passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Aliza Bar-David Sergeant and his brother, Frederick "Fred" Sergeant IV. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Frederick Eugene Sergeant III and Glenna Sue Sergeant.

"He never was a hero,

or this Country's shining light,

But you could always find him standing up

For what he thought was right"

Brian's signature greeting, a bear hug and a jovial smile, is what he would expect to see lighting up your face just now, he would expect to be remembered for his passionate loves, his wife, his family, his dogs, his guns, his cars and his President. He was a one-of-a-kind- human whose life truly warranted the fondest of remembrances.

In honor of Brian, please join us in a celebration of his life, Irish Wake style. Come share a story, tell a lie, but do it with same bright smile and wistful enthusiasm Brian carried with him always. The celebration will begin Sunday, October 4th, at 2:00pm at Aliza and Brian's home, 4235 NW 66th Terrace, Gainesville, FL 32606..

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the North Central Florida Humane Society in Brian's memory.

Brain – "I am going to love you forever and ever. Forever and ever, Amen."



