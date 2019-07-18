|
|
JORDAN,
BRIDGET HATHCOCK
Bridget Hathcock Jordan, age 54, daughter of the late Louis & Pinkey Hathcock & Research Assistant with Shands Hospital responded to the Master's call and entered into His eternal peace on July 10, 2019 at her residence (in Gainesville, FL).
A 1983 Graduate of Buchholz High School and 1986 Graduate of Santa Fe Junior College, Bridget later graduated from the University of Florida in 1991 with a Bachelor's Degree (in Sociology).
Bridget was a faithful/ life-time Member of First Missionary Baptist Church where she was quite devoted including serving as Chairperson of the Deaconess Ministry for the last 12 years.
The Celebration of Life will be held 2:30PM Saturday, July 20, 2019, at First Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) where her Pastor, Reverend Tyrone A. Blue, is Pastor & Eulogist. The Burial will follow at Grass Lawn Cemetery. Deaconess Jordan will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday (2:00-7:00PM) - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Deacon Enoch & Deaconess Bridget Jordan's residence, 700 NE 24th Street, Gainesville, at 1:45PM.
Left to cherish her memory are her Husband (of almost 26 years) - Deacon Enoch Jordan and son - Christopher G. Hathcock of Gainesville, FL; (Her Siblings - Louis Hathcock Jr. and Ebony Hathcock preceded her in death); step son - Demetrick Jordan (& Kimberly) of US Military/ San Diego, CA; step daughters - Tenika Jordan and Jasmine Jordan of Gainesville, FL; 4 grandchildren; aunts - Jerlene Gainey (& Rev. Eugene) of Gainesville, FL; uncles - Odell Jones of Zuber, FL and Freddie Jones of Tallahassee, FL; in-laws; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 18 to July 19, 2019