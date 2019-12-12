|
|
MELTON, BRITTANY NICOLE
Brittany Nicole Melton, age 25 of Archer, FL passed away Sunday December 8, 2019. She was born on September 19, 1994 in Largo, FL to Jerry Robert Melton and Stephanie Lyn Wright.
Brittany graduated from Newberry High School. She loved animals and music. Brittany was known for having a beautiful soul and a big heart. She loved the beach or any body of water. Most of all, she loved her family very much.
She is survived by her parents, Jerry and Stephanie Melton; maternal grandmother, Linda Wright; brother Adam Jeffrey Melton; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. and a memorial service will follow at starting 2:30 p.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd St Newberry, Florida 32669. Burial will follow at Forest Meadows West Cemetery, 700 NW 143rd St, Newberry, FL 32669. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Alachua County Humane Society, 4205 NW 6th Street, Gainesville, FL 32601.
Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019