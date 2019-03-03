|
|
BRIDWELL, BRUCE
Bruce Bridwell, 58, died suddenly the night of February 21, 2019 while doing one of his favorite things, walking in nature with his constant companion, his beloved dog 'Moo'.
Born in Atlanta, GA, Bruce was a long-time resident of Gainesville, with an incredible circle of friends, many of whom he met because he'd helped them in some way. Fiercely loyal and devoted to his family and friends, Bruce was extremely generous of spirit. He never met a stranger, liking and helping anyone - person or animal - who didn't give him a good reason not to.
An avid fisherman and guitarist, Bruce was active, well known and loved in the local bass fishing and music communities. In addition to reading, he enjoyed listening to podcasts, and was both well-informed and opinionated about politics, science, nature and a wide range of other topics. He was particularly concerned with keeping Florida's waterways healthy.
A long-time fixture in the auto repair field, he spent many years as the service manager for Kraft Automotive, achieving a successful and stellar reputation for his knowledge, honesty and care for his customers, qualities that served and rewarded him well in his next career as a sales professional for BG.
He was honest and open with his feelings about the people he loved. He credits his happiness to the love of his life and wife of 30 years, Annette.
He was so proud and honored to serve as 'Dad' friend and Uncle to Jimi Megonnell, Patricia Hammond, Lucy Messer, Kirsten, James and Austin Stewart.
He is survived by his mother, Sue Bridwell of Altamonte Springs; his brother, Ken Bridwell of Sanford; his sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer Bridwell Oppenheim and Steve Oppenheim of Stratford, CT; cousins Laura and her daughters, Eliza and Anna; Marion Bridwell Taisch and her husband Ed and daughter Julia; and sister-in-law Jan Courtney.
The circle of friends who mourn his loss is large and diverse. Bruce was preceded in death by his father, friend and fishing companion, Robert 'Bob' Bridwell and his beloved (step) daughter Julie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Alachua County Humane Society, one of his favorite charities.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for April 6 at the Gainesville Elks Lodge on NW 23rd Avenue at 2:30pm.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019