WHITE, BRUCE EUGENE
Bruce Eugene White, 91, of Gainesville, FL died peacefully at The Village at Gainesville on March 7, 2019. Born in Brusly, Louisiana he was the only child of Inez Verena Bourgeois and Joseph Frank White. He graduated from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and was a chemical engineer for Buckeye Cellulose for 40 years. Bruce was a United States Army Veteran and served in the Korean War where he was awarded the Silver Star and the Bronze Star Medals.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Susan Ross White, daughters Susan 'Bena' Spooner, Eva White and Michelle Scheffler and son Mark White. He is survived by- son Bruce White, Jr. and daughters, Paula Jacobson (Bob) and Jennifer Janelle (Greg) as well as 4 grandsons, Sean (Kathy), Michael Jacobson, and Alex and Michael Janelle.
Bruce's family is very grateful to the staff at The Village at Gainesville and the caregivers at Touching Hearts at Home for their loving care of Bruce. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Village at Gainesville Foundation
https://thevillageonline.com/
foundation/
Arrangements are in the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services 311 South Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601, (352) 376-5361.
www.milamfh.comm
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019