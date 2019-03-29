|
|
BOWIE, BRUCE THOMAS
Mr. Bruce Thomas Bowie, 98, longtime resident of Gainesville, Florida, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Oak Hammock community.
Mr. Bowie was born on August 28, 1920 in Brooklyn, New York, son of the late Thomas and Elsie Bowie. As a young man Mr. Bowie worked for Sperry Rand, building parts for the military and was later drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the south Pacific islands as an anti-aircraft gunner. Following the war, he graduated from NYU with a bachelor's in business administration, and then began a long career in the oil industry; retiring as the northeastern regional distribution manager for Amoco Corporation. During his working years, he also coached Little League and was active in the Future Business Leaders of America. After retiring, he lived for a time in Weeki Wachee, Florida, before coming to Gainesville in 2004 and becoming a founding member of Oak Hammock @ the University of Florida. At Oak Hammock he stayed active by being responsible for the display of the American flags, which are flown on all nationally recognized flag holidays; a volunteer project for which he received the 'Old Glory' award from Oak Hammock.
Mr. Bowie was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Mrs. Gladys E. Bowie in 2016.
He is survived by his daughters, Debera (Keith Simpson) Prosek and Donna (Brian Melchar) Bowie; three grandchildren, Michelle Prosek, Janeen (Jim) Eckert and Natalie (Matt) Havens; five great grandchildren, Ethan, Emerson and Peyton Eckert and Finley and Fisher Havens; niece, Carolyn Lyons. He was an honorable man of great integrity and compassion who was liked and respected by all who knew him. His family will be forever inspired by a life well lived.
A memorial service with military honors will be held in Florida National Cemetery at a later date. Please visit his memorial page for updates at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either the , 2421 NW 41st Street, Suite A-2, Gainesville, FL 32606 or to the Salvation Army, 639 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019