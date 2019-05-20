|
|
SCOTT, SR., BUFORD CEDRIC
Buford Cedric Scott, Sr. age 90 of Gainesville, FL passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the E.T. York Hospice Care Center. Buford was born in Gainesville on August 27, 1928 to W.H. and Lillian Scott. Graduated from Gainesville High School and served in the Merchant Marines in WWII. Mr. Scott started as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service in 1947 and retired after 36 years. He was a charter member of Wesley United Methodist Church. Buford enjoyed hunting and fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Mr. Scott was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Victoria Page Scott and grandsons Joseph Aulet Scott, and Jona-than Lee Davis, and his daughter in law Phyllis A. Scott. He is survived by his sons Buford "Scotty" C. Scott, Jr., Ronnie (Judie) P. Scott, sister Norma Scott Smith, brothers Royce M. Scott and Franklin Talmadge Scott, five grandchildren Kylie Rogers, Erin Bartee, Adam Scott, Taylor Scott and Ryan Scott. Four great grandchildren Camden Rogers, Adelyne Rogers, Harley Bartee, and Finley Bartee, and his best friend, his poodle Toby.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church 826 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church. Arrangements are in the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601. (352) 376-5361.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 20 to May 21, 2019