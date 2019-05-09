|
BROWN, BURNIS EUGENE, 79
Burnis E. Brown of Hawthorne transitioned from this life April 29, 2019. A lifelong resident of Hawthorne, he was a 1959 graduate of Lincoln High School. He was a cook for the Hawthorne Day Care Center, Foster Grandparent at Shell and Lake Forest Elementary Schools. He was a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church and sang in the choir, Male Chorus, Second Bethlehem Baptist Association Choir and the Hawthorne Community Male Chorus. He loved to sing.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Carl Gadson officiating. Burial will be in Hawthorne Cemetery. Viewing Friday 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home and Saturday 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. No viewing after eulogy. Cortege will form 10:30 a.m. at Ola M. Bryant's home. Survived by his sister Ola Mae Bryant and brother, Eddie Lee Martin both of Hawthorne; other relatives and friends.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2019