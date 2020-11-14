Dr. Burrell Joe Smittle
Gainesville - Early on Veteran's Day, Dr. Burrell Joe Smittle went home to his heavenly Father, Lord and Savior. The oldest of four children, he was born on July 13, 1934 in Paola, Kansas to Lloyd and Tom Smittle and grew up in Patmos (near Hope), AR. In 1955, he married Pat Butler. Burrell received his B.S. and M.S. degrees from the University of Arkansas, and his Ph.D. from Rutgers University. He served in the Army as a medical entomologist, began his civilian career with the USDA, and ended his professional career with the Florida Department of Agriculture when he retired in 2004. He also enjoyed his time coaching Little League Baseball in the 1960s. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Pat Smittle, and two children, Sharon Skiles (Jim) and Steve Smittle (Karen), five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Burrell was a Charter Member of Westside Baptist and Covenant Baptist Church, and attended and served at First Baptist and Grace United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tim Tebow Foundation. Our family will honor Pop privately and safely with military honors. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 S. Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-5361 www.milamfh.com