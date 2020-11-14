1/1
Dr. Burrell Joe Smittle
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Burrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Burrell Joe Smittle
Gainesville - Early on Veteran's Day, Dr. Burrell Joe Smittle went home to his heavenly Father, Lord and Savior. The oldest of four children, he was born on July 13, 1934 in Paola, Kansas to Lloyd and Tom Smittle and grew up in Patmos (near Hope), AR. In 1955, he married Pat Butler. Burrell received his B.S. and M.S. degrees from the University of Arkansas, and his Ph.D. from Rutgers University. He served in the Army as a medical entomologist, began his civilian career with the USDA, and ended his professional career with the Florida Department of Agriculture when he retired in 2004. He also enjoyed his time coaching Little League Baseball in the 1960s. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Pat Smittle, and two children, Sharon Skiles (Jim) and Steve Smittle (Karen), five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Burrell was a Charter Member of Westside Baptist and Covenant Baptist Church, and attended and served at First Baptist and Grace United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tim Tebow Foundation. Our family will honor Pop privately and safely with military honors. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 S. Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-5361 www.milamfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Milam Funeral and Cremation Services
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved