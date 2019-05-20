|
WALRATH, JR., BURTON JAY
Burton Jay Walrath, Jr., 95, of Cedar Key, FL passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, FL.
Burton was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 68 years, Virginia Delaino Walrath; as well as his siblings, Pearl, Richard, Margaret and Gordon.
He is survived by his three daughters, Doris Virginia (Jolyn) Corbin, Evelyn (Sammy) Yearty, and Miriam Walrath Needham; four grandchildren, John (Jami) Corbin, Virginia Lou (Billy) Keith, William Needham, Jr., and Tiffany Herold; five great grandchildren, Jack Burton and Weston Corbin, Emma Grace and William Eugene Keith, and Garrett Herold. Burton's grand and great grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Burton was born to his parents, Burton Jay and Eula Chitty Walrath, on November 18, 1923 in Bryceville, FL. At the age of 18 months his parents moved to Cedar Key, FL. Burton was a 1941 graduate of Cedar Key High School. Upon graduation, he worked as a welder in the shipyards in Jacksonville, FL. He served in the European Theater during WWII, as 1st Sergeant in the 164th Combat Engineers. He landed on Utah Beach on D-Day+3 and served until the war's end. Upon returning home, Burton took over his father's grocery store in Cedar Key, which he and Virginia ran until their retirement in 1983.
Burton was a member of the Cedar Key United Methodist Church for 93 years, where he served as treasurer for over 40 years. He was a member of the Levy County School Board for 16 years. Burton spent most of his retirement with the mowing and upkeep of his daughter's yards and working in his son-in-law's pine tree farm, up until a few months before his death. His family rejoices in knowing that their be-loved father is now in the presence of this Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and reunited with his adored wife Virginia.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Cedar Key United Methodist Church in Cedar Key, FL with Rev. Barry Andrews, Rev. Sandra Horner and Rev. James Howse officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial will follow the service at the Cedar Key Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland, FL (352) 493-4777. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Cedar Key United Methodist Church, 6050 D. Street, Cedar Key, FL 32625. (352) 543-0011.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 20 to May 21, 2019