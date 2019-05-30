|
|
FIELDS, CALDONIA SMITH
Caldonia Smith Fields, age 83, Wife of the late Deacon Mannie Fields Sr. (of 64 years), Mother of Archer Church of God in Christ, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 25, 2019, during a brief stay at North Florida Regional Medical Center (Gainesville, FL).
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Archer Church of God in Christ (Archer, FL) where Pastor/ Shepherdess Marilyn V. Green is Pastor (& Officiant), with Reverend Thomas L. Fields delivering Words of Comfort. Mother Fields will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. Family & Friends are asked to meet at the Church at 10:45AM.
Precious Memories will remain with her son - Mannie Fields Jr. of Archer, FL (Harry Fields preceded her in death); 16 grands (including Donna Fields who was also her Caretaker and one who preceded her in death - Sheila Thomas); 32 great grands; 1 great great grand; brother - Sylvester Smith (& Maybell) of Archer, FL; (sisters - Lucille Haynes, Thelma White, Pearline Nelson and Pauline Memory preceded her in death); sister-in-law - Ollie Mae Robinson (& William) of Archer, FL; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 30 to May 31, 2019