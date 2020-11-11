1/1
Callie Mae Lawson
Callie Mae Lawson
Gainesville - Callie Mae Lawson, 85 of Gainesville, transitioned on November 3, 2020. She's a retired custodial supervisor at UF and a member of the Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church, Gainesville, FL. She's survived by her children, JC McCoy, Johnny James Neal(Jackie), all of Cameron, AL, Elder Jennie Kennedy (William), JoeAnn Smith, Rena McCoy, Ellen McCoy and Norman Neal, all of Gainesville, FL; step-children, Janice Lawson, Johnathan (Marie) Lawson, Leonard Lawson, all of Macon, GA; a sister, Rosa Lee McCoy McNeal, Gainesville, FL; 38 grands, 76 great grands, 13 great-great-grands, and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church, 804 SW 5th Street, Gainesville, FL, Elder Ronald Foxx is Pastor & Eulogist. Burial will be in Grass Lawn Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. Viewing on Friday 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Gainesville and Saturday at the church 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. No viewing after eulogy. The cortege will form 12:15 p.m. at Elder Jennie and William Kennedy residence, 2701 NE 11th Place, Gainesville, FL. MASK & SOCIAL DISTANCING TO BE OBSERVED. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE. For further information visit our web site at www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com

Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
