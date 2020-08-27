1/1
CALVIN BANKS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CALVIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BANKS, ELDER CALVIN, 57
Elder Calvin Banks of Gainesville, FL, transitioned August 21, 2020. He was a singer, cowboy and minister. A 1981 graduate of Buchholz High School and attended Bethune Cookman College where he sang in the Concert Chorale. He worked with the department of Juvenile Justice and N. FL Evaluation Center. Elder Banks is a licensed elder and served faithfully at Banks Chapel Church of God In Christ for more than 15 years. Calvin loved riding horses.
Preceded in death by his parents, Elder Armond and Tennie Banks; and sister, Cynthia Shorter. Survived by a daughter, Charna Banks; granddaughter, Bellani Richardson; four sisters, Evelyn Banks of Gainesville, FL, Felica West (Glenn), Dawnette Banks, all of Laurel MD and Darlene Collins (Elmo) of Orlando, FL; brother-in-law, Byron Shorter of Orlando, FL; and other relatives and friends.
Viewing for Elder Calvin Banks will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 727 NW 2 St. Gainesville, FL, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Monteocha Community Park 803 NW 192 Ave. Gainesville, FL. Viewing 9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Newnansville Cemetery, Alachua, FL. In lieu of flowers, the Fam-ily requests that donations be made to Calvin's granddaughter's education fund via the following link: https://www.calvinbanks.org/education-fund. Masks and social distancing required. Casual attire & lawn chairs welcomed.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Viewing
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Monteocha Community Park
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Service
10:00 AM
Monteocha Community Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home Inc
727 Nw 2Nd St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-8686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved