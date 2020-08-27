BANKS, ELDER CALVIN, 57
Elder Calvin Banks of Gainesville, FL, transitioned August 21, 2020. He was a singer, cowboy and minister. A 1981 graduate of Buchholz High School and attended Bethune Cookman College where he sang in the Concert Chorale. He worked with the department of Juvenile Justice and N. FL Evaluation Center. Elder Banks is a licensed elder and served faithfully at Banks Chapel Church of God In Christ for more than 15 years. Calvin loved riding horses.
Preceded in death by his parents, Elder Armond and Tennie Banks; and sister, Cynthia Shorter. Survived by a daughter, Charna Banks; granddaughter, Bellani Richardson; four sisters, Evelyn Banks of Gainesville, FL, Felica West (Glenn), Dawnette Banks, all of Laurel MD and Darlene Collins (Elmo) of Orlando, FL; brother-in-law, Byron Shorter of Orlando, FL; and other relatives and friends.
Viewing for Elder Calvin Banks will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 727 NW 2 St. Gainesville, FL, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Monteocha Community Park 803 NW 192 Ave. Gainesville, FL. Viewing 9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Newnansville Cemetery, Alachua, FL. In lieu of flowers, the Fam-ily requests that donations be made to Calvin's granddaughter's education fund via the following link: https://www.calvinbanks.org/education-fund.
Masks and social distancing required. Casual attire & lawn chairs welcomed.
