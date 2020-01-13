Home

MEYER, CALVIN JOHN
Calvin John Meyer, beloved husband and father, brother, friend, and writing hobbyist passed away on November 30, 2019 at the age of 94. Calvin was born as the youngest of 13 children to Fred Meyer and Bertha (Uhlhorn) Meyer on May 18, 1925 in St. James, Minnesota. His childhood was spent largely in the area around Mankato, Minnesota. After earning an Engineering degree from the University of Minnesota, Calvin spent his entire career as an engineer with the company that is now known as CMS Energy. Calvin married Dorothy Marie Johnston on October 23, 1954, and they had a son, Lee Fredric Meyer, in July of 1956. Calvin was a long standing member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Jackson, Michigan until both he and Dorothy retired at which point they moved to Gainesville, Florida. Calvin is preceded in death by his dear wife Dorothy, his father, mother and all 12 of his siblings. He is survived by his loving son Lee, of Gainesville, Florida and several godchildren.
A memorial service will be held at The Windsor of Gainesville on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 3:00pm.
Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, Gainesville, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
