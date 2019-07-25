|
EDWARDS SR., CALVIN L.
Deacon Calvin Edwards Sr., 89, of Williston, FL, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019. After graduating from Mt. Zion High School (Reddick, FL) in 1948, he received his Bachelor's degree in Biology and a Master's degree in Education Administration from Florida A&M College. Mr. Edwards enjoyed serving his country, community and spending time with his loved ones.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Ernestine Finley Edwards; three sons: Derek Edwards, Keith Edwards, and Calvin Edwards Jr. (Cecillia); 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; sister: Charlotte Lawrence; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Dea. Calvin Edwards is 11am Saturday, July 27, 2019 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church (Williston, FL). Pastor Charles Streeter III delivering the Eulogy. Interment will follow in Lowell, FL, at Lowell Community Cemetery. The viewing is 5pm-7pm Friday, July 26, 2019 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and one hour prior to service on Saturday.
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 25 to July 26, 2019