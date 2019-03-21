|
WALKER, JR., CALVIN
Calvin Walker, Jr. passed Thursday, March 7, 2019. Calvin, Jr.'s Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Services will be held at the Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, located at 15205 NW 278 Avenue, Alachua, Florida 32615. The Family will line up at 10:15 a.m. at 16520 County Road 235A, Alachua, Florida.
Viewing will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, from 3:00p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Booker T. Hunt Funeral Home located at 24340 Newberry Lane, Newberry, Florida. Burial will follow in Demascus Cemetery, Alachua, FL.
Arrangements entrusted to Booker T. Hunt Funeral Home, 24340 W Newberry Rd,
Newberry, FL 32669.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019