Booker T Hunt Funeral Home
24340 Newberry Ln
Newberry, FL 32669
(352) 472-3244
CALVIN WALKER Jr.

CALVIN WALKER Jr. Obituary
WALKER, JR., CALVIN
Calvin Walker, Jr. passed Thursday, March 7, 2019. Calvin, Jr.'s Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Services will be held at the Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, located at 15205 NW 278 Avenue, Alachua, Florida 32615. The Family will line up at 10:15 a.m. at 16520 County Road 235A, Alachua, Florida.
Viewing will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, from 3:00p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Booker T. Hunt Funeral Home located at 24340 Newberry Lane, Newberry, Florida. Burial will follow in Demascus Cemetery, Alachua, FL.
Arrangements entrusted to Booker T. Hunt Funeral Home, 24340 W Newberry Rd,
Newberry, FL 32669.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
