Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
823 North West 143rd Street
Newberry, FL 32669
(352) 376-7556
Resources
More Obituaries for CANDACE TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CANDACE DIANE TAYLOR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CANDACE DIANE TAYLOR Obituary
TAYLOR, CANDACE DIANE
Candace Diane Taylor, age 33 of Hawthorne passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born December 10, 1985 in Gainesville to Clarence Harvey and Teresa Marie Crockett Taylor.
Candace grew up in Hawthorne and graduated Hawthorne High School in 2004. She was a loving and caring daughter, sister, mother and fiancee.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME HAWTHORNE, US 301 south at Lake Avenue. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 18 to June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now