TAYLOR, CANDACE DIANE
Candace Diane Taylor, age 33 of Hawthorne passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born December 10, 1985 in Gainesville to Clarence Harvey and Teresa Marie Crockett Taylor.
Candace grew up in Hawthorne and graduated Hawthorne High School in 2004. She was a loving and caring daughter, sister, mother and fiancee.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME HAWTHORNE, US 301 south at Lake Avenue. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 18 to June 19, 2019