Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Meadows Funeral Home and Cemeteries
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
(800) 958-2528
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Meadows Funeral Home and Cemeteries
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Meadows Memorial Gardens - Central in the mausoleum
4100 NW 39th Avenue,
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CARL BOGAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARL C. BOGAR


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CARL C. BOGAR Obituary
BOGAR, CARL C., 97
Carl C. Bogar, age 97, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He was born May 10, 1921 at Hardy, KY. to Joseph and Lottie Bogar. Preceded in death by his wife of over 57 years, Viola, son, Paul Harold, parents Joseph and Lottie Bogar, and bother, Carles Bogar. He lived and worked in Detroit for 45 years. He was a time keeper for a division of Borg Warner for 30 years. He moved to Gainesville in 1990. He was a member of the Westside Baptist Church, a lifetime member of Golden Ark Masonic Lodge # 595 in Taylor, MI.
Carl is survived by his daughters; Elaine Bogar of Gainesville, and Mary (Hy) Huffman of Imlay City, MI. 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Family and friends will gather at the Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609 on Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 6-8 pm. A Masonic Service will be held during the visitation. The funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Forest Meadows Memorial Gardens - Central in the mausoleum, 4100 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32606 at 10 am with Reverend Carl Romey officiating.
Entombment will follow services.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.