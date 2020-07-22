BIELLING, CARL OLIVER

In the early morning hours of July 20, 2020, Carl Oliver Bielling of Providence, Florida, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 89. Carl loved The Lord Jesus Christ, his family, farming, his church, fishing, and bluegrass music. Mr. Bielling was born at home in Providence, Florida, March 18, 1931, to Otis and Cary Frances (Beasley) Bielling. He was a dedicated servant of the Lord, an active Deacon and member of Providence Village Baptist Church. He was raised and lived his life on the Bielling Farm in Providence. He began operating the farm at a young age and maintained it until his passing. He enjoyed growing sugar cane for the Bielling Family's famous pure sugar cane syrup, a family tradition for over 100 years. He served from 1961-1968 as a Union County School Board Member. In 1993, he was named Union County Farmer of the Year. He was a devoted family man, loving his family dearly and time spent with them. He enjoyed telling old family stories, and caring for his family, friends and neighbors in any way he could. One thing is for sure, he never met a stranger!

He is preceded in death by his parents Otis and Cary Frances Bielling, his son Ronald Greg Bielling, grandson Aaron Drayton Bielling, and great-grandson Elijah Morgan Bielling. He is also preceded by his siblings: Edna Bielling, James Dewey Bielling, Ellis Cawell Bielling, John Earl Bielling, Evelyn Bielling Chance, Annie Mae Bielling Taylor, Mary Bielling Prestwood, and James Wesley Bielling.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Pauline Clyatt Croft Bielling, his children: James Carlton (Gayle) Bielling, Joan Croft (Alan) Courson, Michael Oliver (Sheryl) Bielling, Donald Jeffrey (Robin) Bielling, and daughter-in-law Karen Bielling all of Providence.

He is also survived by grandchildren: Hal (Becky) Courson, Jered (Julie) Bielling, Patti Bielling, Alison (Jeff) Johnson, Kari (Robert) Harden, Daniel Courson, Zebulun (Ashley) Bielling, Adrian Hurst, Mindy (Tim) Grimes, Zachary (Ashlie) Bielling, Kelli (Jonathan) Jenkins and Dustin Bielling.

He is survived by 25 great-grandchildren and one expected great-great grandchild in October. He is also survived by his sisters: Frances Bielling Willis of Newberry, and Marjorie Bielling Teston, of High Springs and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Providence Village Baptist Church, Lake Butler, Florida on Friday, July 24th at 11:00am. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00am at the church. Interment will follow at Old Providence Cemetery, Union County. Services will be officiated by Dr. Dax Summerhill and are under the care of ARCHER FUNERAL HOME of Lake Butler, FL.



