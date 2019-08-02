Home

Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
505 N Rodriquez St
St. Augustine, FL
CARLOS EDUARDO AYERBE


1956 - 2019
AYERBE,
CARLOS EDUARDO
Carlos Eduardo Ayerbe, age 63 of Gainesville, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Lake Butler. He was born January 5, 1956 in Gainesville to Carlos and Marie P. Smith Ayerbe. He lovingly took care of his mother. Carlos was Vice President of the Lake Butler Social Club, where he loved to dance, and he was good at it. He was a member and usher at Westside Baptist Church.
Carlos was preceded in death by his father, Carlos Ayerbe. He is survived by his mother, Marie S. Ayerbe; daughter, Andrea Ayerbe; brother, John Ayerbe, and sisters, Anne M. Andrews, Lucy C. Martin, and Monique Chiriboga.
A Celebration of Carlos's Life will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 N Main Street, with Rev. David Chauncey officiating. Burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, 505 N Rodriquez St, St. Augustine. Please visit his memorial page at
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
