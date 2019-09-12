|
HILL, SR.,
CARLTON LEE, 68
Carlton L. Hill Sr. of Chiefland, FL quietly transitioned September 4, 2019 at home. He's an Army Veteran and a retired Custodian with Alachua County School Board. Survived by his wife, Irish Hill, Chiefland, FL; children, Holly Larry (Hakim Griffin), Atlanta, GA, Carlton L. Hill Jr. (Liz), Chiefland, FL, Isis Rosebud Hill, Willie Marvell Hill, both of Gainesville, FL, Kenya Hill Criswell (Rev. Gerald C. Criswell Jr.), Alachua, FL, and Tamil Hill Singleton, Ocala, FL; 14 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; a sister, Katrina Powell (Flennoy), Gainesville, FL; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 712 SW Bethlehem Ave., Ft. White, FL, Rev. Clarence Desue, Pastor, Pastor Joseph L. Williams, Eulogist. Burial will be in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Viewing on Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 727 NW 2 St. Gainesville, FL 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019