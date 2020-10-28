Carmen Aurora Frank Fornias

12-11-1934 - 10-12-2020

In Loving Memory...

Carmen Aurora Frank Fornias, 86, passed away in Atlanta Georgia on Monday October 12, 2020. Carmen was born on December 11, 1934 in Trinidad Cuba, the youngest child of Francisco Fornias & Consuelo Cuervo. She had 2 older siblings Maria Rosa & Francisco (Panchin) Fornias. Carmen attended boarding school at the American Dominican Catholic school in Cienfuegos, Cuba. She married Carlos (Chalo) Frank on June 25, 1955. They left their beloved Cuba in 1969 to escape Communism until they were able to bring our family to the freedom of the United States eventually settling in Gainesville Florida. Carmen loved Gainesville and all of the wonderful neighbors and friends she had during the 43 years living in Monterrey subdivision. Carmen and Carlos spent 57 wonderful years together raising three children, traveling abroad and enjoying the company of so many good friends and close family along the way. She loved making her famous Cuban coffee for visitors who would drop by anytime and it was an almost daily occurrence in the busy Frank household during her years in Gainesville. She also loved her extended family of nieces and cousins and always enjoyed seeing or speaking to them whenever she could.

Carmen was the most caring, loving and dedicated mother and grandmother anyone could ever hope to have. She loved going to church at Holy Faith where she was a member since the day it opened its doors in 1973. She held a strong Catholic faith that all could see through her caring ways with everyone she encountered. It was this sense of peace and deep faith that anyone who knew her would immediately notice.

Carmen is survived by her children Aurora Muniz (Carlos), Maria LoCastro, Mark LoCastro, Carlos X Frank (Lorri), four grand-children Cristina Crumbly Muniz (Terry), Nick LoCastro, Alex LoCastro, Avery Frank, and a great granddaughter Sofia Cristina Crumbly.

Due to the current pandemic, a social distancing mass will be held at 12 noon Saturday November 21 at Holy Faith Catholic Church, followed by a short outdoor interment of ashes ceremony which will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church.



