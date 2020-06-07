RODLUN, CAROL ANN
Carol Ann Rodlun, age 68, passed peacefully Monday morning on May 18, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born December 21, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Carol attended Seminole High School, Sanford, Florida, earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Florida, and retired as a Laboratory Manager for the University of Arkansas.
No services are scheduled. Cremation is under the direction of Moore's Chapel in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
To leave an online condolence, visit
www.mooresfuneral
chapel.com.
Carol Ann Rodlun, age 68, passed peacefully Monday morning on May 18, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born December 21, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Carol attended Seminole High School, Sanford, Florida, earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Florida, and retired as a Laboratory Manager for the University of Arkansas.
No services are scheduled. Cremation is under the direction of Moore's Chapel in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
To leave an online condolence, visit
www.mooresfuneral
chapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.