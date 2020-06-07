CAROL ANN RODLUN
RODLUN, CAROL ANN
Carol Ann Rodlun, age 68, passed peacefully Monday morning on May 18, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born December 21, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Carol attended Seminole High School, Sanford, Florida, earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Florida, and retired as a Laboratory Manager for the University of Arkansas.
No services are scheduled. Cremation is under the direction of Moore's Chapel in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
www.mooresfuneral
chapel.com.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
