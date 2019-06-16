Home

Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Newberry
22405 West Newberry Road
Newberry, FL 32669
(800) 433-5361
CAROL BISHOP HANDLEY

CAROL BISHOP HANDLEY Obituary
HANDLEY, CAROL BISHOP
Carol Bishop Handley of Gainesville, FL passed away peacefully June 13, 2019 with her son by her side at E.T. York Hospice Care Center. She was 71.
Mrs. Handley was born August 29, 1947 in Miami, FL and moved to Gainesville, FL in 1974. She was a retired hairstylist, former owner of Gator Barber & Style Shop. She was a homemaker and a former volunteer at the Alachua County Humane Society. She loved her family and all of her friends, old and new. She enjoyed gardening, helping wildlife and cherished all that nature had to offer.
She is survived by her son, Wayne Handley (Angela) of Newberry, FL, sister, Kathy McPherson (Danny) of Miami, FL, brother, Richard Berniker (Robyn) of Woodbury, NY, a granddaughter, Kelli Handley of Gainesville, FL and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her mother, Charlotte Graham, brother, Michael Bishop and husband, Jerry Handley.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her name to Haven Hospice 4200 NW 90th Blvd. Gainesville, FL 32606. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 22405 West Newberry Road, Newberry, FL 32669
(352) 472-5361
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 16 to June 17, 2019
