Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church
Gainesville, FL
Service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Forest Meadows Memorial Park-Central
Gainesville, FL
Burial
Following Services
Forest Meadows Memorial Park-Central
Gainesville, FL
CAROL J. CATO Obituary
CATO, CAROL J.
Carol J. Cato, age 65, daughter of Thira Grimes Green & the late Adam Grimes, Sr. (Step-Daughter of the late Willie Green) & Retired Rehabilitation Therapist of Tacachale, peacefully entered into the realm of Heaven on Sunday, March 15, 2020, during a brief stay at Shands Hospital (of Gainesville, FL).
Ms. Cato was a Member of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church.
On Friday (March 27, 2020), 'A Public Viewing' will be held at the Funeral Home 2:00-7:00PM.
On Saturday (March 28, 2020), 'The Procession' will form at Ms. Cato's residence, 4230 NE 17th Terr, Gainesville, FL, at 10:15AM; The 'Final Viewing' will be held 11:00-12:00PM at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) where Rev. Dr. F. N. Gallmon is Pastor. 'The Homegoing Celebration' will be held 1:00PM at Forest Meadows Memorial Park-Central (Gainesville, FL) with her Uncle, Bishop Earley Brown, delivering the Eulogy. 'The Burial' will immediately follow the Services.
Endearing Memories will remain with her loving Children - Marla D. Singleton (& Kenneth Sr.) of Atlanta, GA and Bobby L. Cato (& Sharon) of Gainesville, FL; 4 Grandchildren - Kourtney Singleton, Kenneth Singleton, Jr., Mark Cato and Briana Cato; great grandson - Jaxxon Durden; Mother - Thira Grimes Green of Gainesville, FL; siblings - Adam Grimes Jr. and Thira Grimes of Gainesville, FL, Marilyn Grimes of Atlanta, GA, Bobby Holcy of Gainesville, FL and Karla Jones (& Darryll) of Orlando, FL; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
