ORTHOEFER, CAROL JANE MAAS
Carol Jane Maas Orthoefer, wife, mother and very sweet lady, died peacefully on the 26th October 2019 in Gainesville, Florida, surrounded by family. Carol was born in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on the 30th of October 1939 and raised in Jacksonville, Florida. She graduated from Florida State University in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science in Bacteriology and worked with the Florida State Board of Health. Married to the love of her life in 1964, Carol became a devoted wife and mother, who always made a home for her family as they moved through-out the years. After settling in Gainesville, she spent over a decade teaching at Santa Fe Community College where she thoroughly enjoyed working with the students. Later in life she enjoyed traveling the world. She was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, sharing lifelong friendships with her sisters, the American Association of University Women, and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She is survived by her hus-band, John George Orthoefer, sons John Carroll Orthoefer (Donna Kilcoyne Orthoefer) and Joseph David Orthoefer (Stacey Shook Orthoefer), daughter Martha Frances Orthoefer; and grandchildren, Henry John Orthoefer, Nicholas Joseph Orthoefer and Timothy John Orthoefer.
A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. at Holy Faith Catholic Church, 747 NW 43rd Street in Gainesville, with Fr. Emmanuel, celebrant. Interment will follow in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. The family will re-ceive friends prior to the ser-vice, beginning at 9:00 A.M., at the church. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the World Wildlife Fund or the Humane Society. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
