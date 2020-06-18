PETERSON, CAROL L.Carol L. Peterson, 84, of Melrose, passed from this life on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Haven Hospice E.T. York Care Center in Gainesville following an extended illness. A native of West Moreland County, Pennsylvania, she resided in Palatka for 35 years moving there from Keystone Heights. Carol worked 30 years at Central States Diversified in Palatka where she retired as a floor supervisor. She was a member of the College Road Church of Christ. Among Carol's pastimes were crocheting, sewing, walking the Ravines, traveling and fishing.She was preceded in death by her first husband, Walter F. Sutton and her second husband, Norman Peterson, her parents, Olive Roadman Holt and Ira J. Holt, her siblings, Jack R. Holt, Arta Mae White, Leo D. Holt and Davis W. Holt.Carol is survived by her children, Cynthia Lynn Rodriguez (Mike) of Bostwick, Walter Keith Sutton (Pam) of Lakeland, Carol Anne Mattox (Alan) of Melrose and Susan Elaine Robinson of Gainesville, siblings, Lindsey O. Holt and George Richard Holt, a brother-in-law, Patrick White and 2 sisters-in-law, Donna Holt and Hildred Holt, 9 grandchildren, Jacob Grover Judson (Brittany), Tiffany Lane Ludwig (Jesse), Brian Keith Sutton, Brittany Nicole Lewis (Ken), Hunter Shannon, Stephen Blake Ward, Victoria Leigh Ward, Haley Mariah Robinson, Jesse Cole Mattox and 5 great-grandchildren, Laila Anne Lewis, Marea Alexandra Ludwig, Raven Lane Sutton, Mathias Jacob Judson and Rio Noelle Ludwig.A memorial graveside service will be at 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Keystone Heights Memorial Gardens with Pastor Daniel Findley officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606.Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Carol's Book of Memories page atwww.johnsonoverturfArrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.