|
|
ELKINS, CAROL LORRAINE
Carol Lorraine Elkins (née Scheck), age 68 passed away suddenly following an accidental fall in her home on May 3, 2019. Born in October 1950 in Waukegan, IL.
Her career in healthcare spanned over 30 years where she worked in discharge planning, case management and the bone marrow transplant unit. She retired from Shands Hospital in 2015.
Carol was a FL Gator football season ticket holder for over 40 years. She was the biggest fan ever! She developed a passion for cooking and loved entertaining family and friends. Visits to the beach brought Carol much peace and joy.
Survived by her loving mother, Jeanette Scheck Edwards; her son, Jon R. Elkins (Kat); her daughter, Cheri Elkins Azer (Eddie); her brother, Larry Scheck (Julie). She was also survived by 4 grandchildren, Tiffany, Jonathon, Travis and Alexis; numerous nieces and nephews. Carol was loved by many dear friends, neighbors and coworkers.
Carol was preceded in death by her father, Wilson Scheck and her brother, Bill.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd Street. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Carol's memory where she recently volunteered: Peaceful Paths, 2100 NW 53rd Ave Suite A, Gainesville, FL 32653. (352-377-8255) For monetary donations, please visit
www.peacefulpaths.org/
donate.
Under Tribute type, select 'In memory of' and enter 'Carol Elkins'. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 8 to May 9, 2019