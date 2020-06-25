CAROL PAULA GASCHE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CAROL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GASCHE, CAROL PAULA
Carol Paula Gasche, age 92, of Gainesville, FL. died on June 16 th , 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at the ET York Haven Hospice Care Center. Carol is the wife of the late Robert Gasche. Carol, a resident of Gainesville, FL since 1968 coming from Miami, FL. Carol was born on December 18, 1927, in St. Paul, MN to the late Niels Peter & Paula Josephine (Moeller) Kartman. Carol is survived by her loving daughters Laurene Converse & Tracy McCoy, three granddaughters (Jordana Poe, Courtney, and Kendall McCoy) and two great-grandchildren, Landon and Lennon. Carol was first and foremost a loving mother. She was also a talented artist and writer. Carol was also a very close friend and enjoyed those wonderful relationships throughout her life. The closest friend was Jesus Christ for whom she has dedicated her life. A private family service will be held at the Forest Meadows Funeral Home, Gainesville, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Meadows Funeral Home
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
(800) 958-2528
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved