GASCHE, CAROL PAULA

Carol Paula Gasche, age 92, of Gainesville, FL. died on June 16 th , 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at the ET York Haven Hospice Care Center. Carol is the wife of the late Robert Gasche. Carol, a resident of Gainesville, FL since 1968 coming from Miami, FL. Carol was born on December 18, 1927, in St. Paul, MN to the late Niels Peter & Paula Josephine (Moeller) Kartman. Carol is survived by her loving daughters Laurene Converse & Tracy McCoy, three granddaughters (Jordana Poe, Courtney, and Kendall McCoy) and two great-grandchildren, Landon and Lennon. Carol was first and foremost a loving mother. She was also a talented artist and writer. Carol was also a very close friend and enjoyed those wonderful relationships throughout her life. The closest friend was Jesus Christ for whom she has dedicated her life. A private family service will be held at the Forest Meadows Funeral Home, Gainesville, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store