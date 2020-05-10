FUGATE, CAROL S.Carol S. Fugate, age 79, passed away on May 4, 2020, in Gainesville, FL, under the loving care of those at Haven E.T. York Hospice Care Center.She was born to Berniece and Tom Sobeck on March 3, 1941, in Kenmawr, Pennsylvania. She spent her childhood between Pennsylvania and Lake Mary, FL. Her fondest memories seemed to be those in Florida with many stories about Lake Mary Elementary, her basketball team, and her life-long friends, Nancy, Vesta, Patty, and Gwyn.After graduating from Kenmawr High School, she returned to Florida where her brother introduced her to the love of her life Bob Fugate. She and Bob were married in 1964 and became parents to their only child, Kim, in 1969.She worked at Lake Mary Elementary School as an assistant in the library, guidance office and the front office until she retired after 30 years in 2007 when her grandson, Reid, was born. Her time at Lake Mary Elementary provided many dear friendships and the opportunity to see kids who loved her every day.She began spending a lot of time in Gainesville to help care for Reid and eventually moved there full-time when her health declined.She loved her family and friends; dessert; Gator basketball and football; fifties music and dancing; HGTV; working in the yard; caring for others; attending Reid's school, sports, and music events; and her dogs.She will be remembered for her love for her family, her sweet and caring nature, and her toughness-she mowed the yard and played basketball with Reid well into her 70s.Carol was pre-deceased by her parents, Tom and Berniece Sobeck, her husband, Bob Fugate, and her brother Richard Friend.Carol is survived by her daughter Kim Roberts, daughter-in-law Diane Roberts, grandson Reid Roberts all of Gainesville, and cousin, Richard Keefer of Debary. Kim and Diane's family of choice also became hers as they helped care for her to the end: the Diekow family; Sue and Bob Beebe; Kathy, Brian, and Katie Hobgood; the Aaronson family; and Wayne and Nancy Griffin.The family would like to thank the many caretakers who provided love and care in her last months-especially the CNAs, nurses, PTs, OTs, drivers, and those that fed her, entertained her, and cleaned her space with a smile.Burial will be in Lake Mary, FL, alongside her husband and near her parents and will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions.In this time especially, we all need reminders of life. If you would like to honor Carol, please plant and nurture something in your space, enjoy a dessert in her honor (bonus points if it's ice cream), make a donation to a pet rescue or rescue a pet yourself if the time is right, paint a room or redo a space HGTV style, or find any way to honor or care for a caregiver.DeGusipe Funeral Home, Maitland, FL in charge of arrangements,