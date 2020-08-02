1/1
CAROLE AMSBURY
AMSBURY, CAROLE
Carole Amsbury died peacefully in her home in Gainesville on July 30, 2020. She was born in Washington, DC on November 4, 1943 the daughter of Raymond and Gertrude Dirling. She was married to her husband Edward for 52 years and had a son Erik.
Carole graduated with a bachelor's degree in sociology from Mary Washington College in Virginia. She followed her family to Ocala, Florida where she began working as a social worker. She met her husband Ed there and they lived in Tallahassee, Tampa, and Fort Pierce, Florida before settling in Gainesville. One of her favorite jobs was working with patients discharged from mental hospitals and helping them return to the community. Carole started a second career at the Alachua County Humane Society working with the animals and the public and managing the pet supply store there.
Carole was active as a volunteer in the Civil Air Patrol where she mentored teen-age cadets and participated in emergency communications. She earned her amateur radio license earning the call sign KD4PPS. Carole was also active in the Tree City Woodcrafters editing the monthly newsletter.
At her request, there will be no memorial service but a celebration of life is planned when conditions allow. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 352-378-2528.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
