HARPE, CAROLE NAOMI

Carole Naomi Harpe, 82, of Gainesville, passed away May 1, 2020 with family by her side. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and completed high school there. Carole was married to Ed Harpe. She is survived by her children, Samantha, Joseph, Michael, Eric and Kelly, and grandchildren Allie, Carson, and Emily. Carole was predeceased by her loving husband Ed in 2016. Carole had many dear friends, a few of whom were Merris Pappas, Cathy Stewart, Runi Foster, Martha Jane Green, Stasie Wells, the late Ann Ives and the late Kate Carson. As with most of the people she met, Carole had a profound effect on each of these friends lives. Carole had special family bonds, even from afar. Kathy and Harry Naegele from NJ, Lou and Katherine Guerriero from NY, and their extended families, all loved Carole and she cherished each of them. Carole was an accomplished interior designer. She worked tirelessly to help make the homes of friends and family warm and unique to them. Carole had a kind and loving nature. She leaves behind and world the is better because of her, and many beautiful memories for those who knew her. She requested that donations be made to Catholic charities.



