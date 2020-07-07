LYONS, CAROLYN A.
Carolyn A. Lyons, age 87, passed away on July 2, 2020 at Seasons Hospice, Cumming Georgia.
She was born in Kirksey, KY, on October 27, 1932, to Tom and Fannie Adams. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Fred H. Lyons to whom she was married to for 56 years.
Carolyn is survived by her only son, Larry K. Lyons, his wife Sabrina and two grandsons Stephen and Shane.
A graveside service will be held at Forest Meadows Memorial Park East, Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Whispering Hope Women's Resource & Pregnancy Center at supportwhisperinghope.org
or There's Hope for the Hungry, at thereshopeforthehungry.org/
donate.