Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLYN BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLYN BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROLYN BROWN Obituary
BROWN, CAROLYN
Ms. Carolyn Brown, 70, of Williston, Florida passed away April 12, 2020.
She is survived by 1 daughter, Loletha Baker; 1 grandson, Davante Baker; 2 sisters and 3 Brothers.
The Graveside services for Ms. Brown will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, 1pm at New Hope Cemetery( County Rd 318 and County Rd 335, Williston, Florida). Viewing will be held one hour prior to services.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROLYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -