BROWN, CAROLYN
Ms. Carolyn Brown, 70, of Williston, Florida passed away April 12, 2020.
She is survived by 1 daughter, Loletha Baker; 1 grandson, Davante Baker; 2 sisters and 3 Brothers.
The Graveside services for Ms. Brown will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, 1pm at New Hope Cemetery( County Rd 318 and County Rd 335, Williston, Florida). Viewing will be held one hour prior to services.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020