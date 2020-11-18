1/1
Carolyn D. Scott
Brooker - Carolyn Diane Scott, 68 of Brooker, transitioned on November 12, 2020. She's a retired custodian with the Alachua County School Board and member of Greater Bell United Methodist Church, Brooker, FL. Preceded in death by her mother, Viola Clark, brothers, Freddy Clark and Charles Clark. Survived by her children, Willie Scott (Tamara), Cynthia Scott, Craig Scott (Mary), and Steven Scott; sisters, Patricia Clark (Don), Roberta Young (Roy), Barbara Grady Beverly Leroy); brothers, John Hilliard (Betty), Napoleon Reed and James Clark; 7 grandchildren, Kyante Scott (Naomi), Kyaris Scott, Heaven Scott, Tyrese Scott, Saniya Scott, Jordan Scott and Rodricka Cook; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Rhuta Branch Cemetery, Monteocha Community, Gainesville, FL, Pastor Mary Jackson officiating. Viewing on Friday 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Gainesville and Saturday at the gravesite 11:45 a.m. - 12 p.m. No viewing after eulogy. The cortege will form 11:15 a.m. at Ms. Carolyn Diane Scott home. MASK & SOCIAL DISTANCING TO BE OBSERVED. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE

Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
