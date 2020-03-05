Home

CAROLYN E. SINCLAIR

CAROLYN E. SINCLAIR Obituary
SINCLAIR, CAROLYN E.
Ms. Carolyn E. Sinclair, also known as Peaches, age 71, passed away February 27, 2020 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Ms. Sinclair was born in Gainesville, FL and was a graduate of Lincoln High School, class of 1966. She resided in Delray Beach, FL for many years where she was employed by IBM before being transferred to Durham, NC. After retiring from IBM after thirty years of service, she returned home to Gainesville, FL in 1992. Upon her return she continued her employment as a Medical Records Clerk with Shands Hospital at the University of Florida and retired in 2010. She was a member of Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess and former Financial Secretary.
Ms. Sinclair is survived by her daughter; Ashuantay Houston, Bowie, MD, and sister; Quinnon Sinclair, St. Petersburg, FL.
Funeral Services for Ms. Sinclair will be held 11:00am, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Keith Smith, Pastor; burial will follow in Rhuta Branch Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Ms. Sinclair will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service; the family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00pm until 6:00pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10:15am on Saturday at the home of Ms. Sinclair 628 N.E. 15th St., Gainesville, FL, to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Inform family & friends of CAROLYN's passing.
