UPSHAW, CAROLYN E.
Mrs. Carolyn E. Upshaw of Gainesville, FL passed away Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 at the E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, FL. with her loving family at her side. She was 83.
Born in Valdosta, GA, she came to Gainesville, FL 55 years ago from Williston, FL. She was a Ward Clerk at Alachua General Hospital in Gainesville, FL for several years and she is a member of the West Side Baptist Church in Gainesville, FL. Her hobbies were reading and crossword puzzles, but her top priority was her family.
Mrs. Upshaw is survived by her husband of 58 years, Lamar Upshaw; son Greg Upshaw and nephew, Edward (Karen) Sroka.
Graveside service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at the Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston, FL with Rev. Corey Cheramie officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston, FL
(352) 528-3481.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donation be made to the E.T. York Hospice Care Center at 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 28 to June 29, 2019