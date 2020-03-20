|
|
STOREY,
CAROLYN FRANCES
Carolyn Frances Storey, 72, of Old Town passed away March 17, 2020.
Mrs. Storey was born July 24, 1947 to the late Marvin and Mildred Ezell in Cross City. She spent most of her life in the Dixie County area. Mrs. Storey worked at different grocery stores, as a substitute teacher and a baby sitter over the years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Old Town and in her spare time enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Storey is survived by her husband of 44 years Lawrence Storey, III, her sons Jamie Storey (Jennifer), Lawrence Storey, IV (Sherry), Jason Storey, and Justin Storey (Glenda), her brothers Jerry Ezell and Darryl Ezell, her sister Sandra Westbrook, nine grandchildren, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her brother Danny Ezell and her sister Lynn Royal.
Funeral services for Mrs. Storey will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Rev. Ricky Downing officiating. Interment will follow in Old McCrabb Cemetery in Old Town. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400 and Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at
rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020