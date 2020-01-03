|
|
GOCEK, CAROLYN
Carolyn Gocek, 70, of Fairbanks, FL, died suddenly and unexpectedly on December 31, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at Lex Munden's house at 8260 SE 11th Ave, Starke, FL on January 12, 2020 at 1:00p.m.
Carolyn was born on January 31, 1949, in Williston, FL. Carolyn was a dedicated, devoted and wonderful mother, grandmother, daughter, and adored and treasured sister.
Family was everything to Carolyn. She loved bringing her family together, frequently organizing and hosting. No task was too large for her to tackle; her selfless commitment to family, friends and loved ones seemed nearly limitless. She was always ready to provide support, comfort, and smile or laugh.
Carolyn is survived by her husband and friend John Gocek, sisters Mary Hunter (Larry), Glenda Polk (Larry), and daughters Tina Gocek, Damaris Benton (Bobby). She had five grandchildren Delinna Gutierrez (Daniel), David Davis, Ellisa Benton, Jordan Platt, Jonathan Benton. And not to mention her three great grandchildren, Aaleyah, Daniel, and Kaison. She was preceded in death by her father, Boss Chancey, mom, Minnie B. Holtzclaw, and brother, Johnny Chancey.
Please visit Carolyn's memorial page at
www.crevassesimple
cremation.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020