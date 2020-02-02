|
WILSON, CAROLYN LEE
Carolyn Lee Wilson, age 74, lifetime resident of Gainesville, FL entered the Kingdom of Heaven on January 26th, 2020. Carolyn was born in Alachua County on March 20th, 1945.
Carolyn worked at La Petite Academy for 20 years. She retired to enjoy her love of birds, crocheting, and gardening. She was a devoted Christian and shared Bible scriptures with her family often. Her faith and family were her most valued treasures. Her graceful and courageous departure will forever be remembered as the Holy Spirit enveloped the room and gently took her away.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ralph T. Smith and Gladys A. Smith and brother Ralph T. Smith II. Survivors include: son, Randell L. Wilson Sr., two daughters, Virginia P. Hutchins, and Blanche M. Lester; grandchildren: Travis Hutchins, Stephanie Mobley, Randell Wilson Jr., Andrew Wilson, and Timothy Lester; two great-grandchildren, Hawk Hutchins and River Hutchins.
Carolyn's wishes were to have a private celebration of life with immediate family. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601, (352) 376-5361.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020