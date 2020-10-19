1/
Carolyn Roberts Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Roberts Thomas
High Springs - Carolyn Roberts Thomas, 87, a lifetime High Springs, FL resident, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Haven ET York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville FL.
She was a 1949 graduate of High Springs High School and was a dedicated member of the High Springs Church of Christ. She was also the retired owner of AmmaLee's Dress Shop in High Springs for over 45 years.
Survivors include her two sons, Mike (Lisa) Thomas and Mitch (Kay) Thomas both of High Springs, two daughters, Carol (Van Ellis) Hale of Gainesville, FL and Amy (Michael) Crews of Ocala, FL; her sister Pam (Warren) Buck of High Springs; grandchildren Erika, Kristi, Travis, Mitchell, Cheltse, Scott, Campbell, Camden and Cole; and great-grandchildren, Peyton, Gracyn, Paisley, Colbie, Pressley and Everly. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. "Karo" Thomas, and her parents, Clifton Deland Roberts and AmmaLee Walker Roberts.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to the High Springs Church of Christ: PO Box 926, High Springs FL, 32655.
A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at 11 AM on Friday, October 23rd at the High Springs Cemetery. Officiating will be Brother Tim Spivy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans-Carter Funeral Home
18724 N Main St
High Springs, FL 32643
(386) 454-2444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved