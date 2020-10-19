Carolyn Roberts Thomas

High Springs - Carolyn Roberts Thomas, 87, a lifetime High Springs, FL resident, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Haven ET York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville FL.

She was a 1949 graduate of High Springs High School and was a dedicated member of the High Springs Church of Christ. She was also the retired owner of AmmaLee's Dress Shop in High Springs for over 45 years.

Survivors include her two sons, Mike (Lisa) Thomas and Mitch (Kay) Thomas both of High Springs, two daughters, Carol (Van Ellis) Hale of Gainesville, FL and Amy (Michael) Crews of Ocala, FL; her sister Pam (Warren) Buck of High Springs; grandchildren Erika, Kristi, Travis, Mitchell, Cheltse, Scott, Campbell, Camden and Cole; and great-grandchildren, Peyton, Gracyn, Paisley, Colbie, Pressley and Everly. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. "Karo" Thomas, and her parents, Clifton Deland Roberts and AmmaLee Walker Roberts.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to the High Springs Church of Christ: PO Box 926, High Springs FL, 32655.

A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at 11 AM on Friday, October 23rd at the High Springs Cemetery. Officiating will be Brother Tim Spivy.



