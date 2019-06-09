|
|
SCHEAFFER, CAROLYN
Carolyn Scheaffer, 89, died May 30 at home in Gainesville after a sudden illness. Born in Liberty, PA, she earned a nursing degree from Geisinger Medical Center, leading to a 60-year career. While working full time, she went back to school to earn a bachelor's degree from Upsala College. In retirement, she dedicated herself to serving her community and church, leading the United Methodist Women for many years.
She is survived by four daughters - Cindy Removcik; Marcia Newman and her husband Harry; Laura Scheaffer-Schreiner; and Angela Lynch and her husband Kenny - along with six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Hurley Scheaffer, her husband of 52 years, died in 2002, also on May 30.
Carolyn loved cats, dogs, birds, bargains and baskets, and though she wasn't demonstrative about it, she fiercely loved her family.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on June 14 at First United Methodist Church in Gainesville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of North Central Florida.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 9 to June 10, 2019