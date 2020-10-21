Carolyn Whitehead

Following a lengthy battle of metastatic breast cancer, a beloved Newberry native Ms. Carolyn Whitehead, age 65, passed away peacefully at Haven Hospice on October 9, 2020.

She is survived by her 2 sons, Frankie (Catherine) and James; 2 daughters, Tanya and Michelle; also 2 Granddaughters.

Viewing will be held at Bethel AME Church, 25230 NW 3rd Ave. Newberry, Fl., Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 from 5-7pm. The Graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, 11am at Newberry Cemetery, Newberry Florida. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, you can make donations.

Services are under the Professional Care of:

Carnegie Funeral Home

(217 SE 4th Ave.)

Chiefland, Florida. (352) 493-1857

"Providing Everlasting Memories and Love"



