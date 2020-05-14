SCOTT, CAROLYN Y.

Mrs. Carolyn Y. Scott passed away May 8th, 2020 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Mrs. Scott was a graduate of Buchholz High School, class of 1974, and attended Santa Fe Community College. She was a member of Greater Ft. Clarke Baptist Missionary Church where she served on the Deaconess Board, Women's Ministry, Chairperson of the Usher Board, former member of the Praise Team, Hospitality Committee, and Children's Ministry. Mrs. Scott was formerly employed with Alachua General Hospital and Shands UF as an Admissions Clerk until her retirement.

Mrs. Scott is survived by her husband, Lonnie Scott, Archer, FL, children, Lonnie Scott, Jr. (Lisa), Gainesville, FL, Karlene L. Scott, Gainesville, FL, adopted daughter, Jessica McCreary (Stannon), Gainesville, FL, siblings, Robert Nattiel, Ralph Nattiel, both of Gainesville, FL, Reginald Daniels (Eleah), Jacksonville, FL, Randy Nattiel, Indianapolis, IN, Michelle Nattiel, Joni Nattiel, both of Archer, FL, grandchildren, Colbie Scott, Peighton Scott, Kamila Scott, and Francesca McCreary and an estensive list of brothers/sister in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Scott will be held 10:00am, Saturday, May 16th, 2020 at the Female Protective Temple, Rev. Stacy Graham, Eulogist; burial will follow in Ft. Clarke Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Mrs. Scott will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday May 15th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Temple from 9:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Temple at 9:30am.

Although the Governor has lifted some restrictions, social distancing is still in place; consequently social distancing measures will be enforced inside and outside the facilities.

'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store